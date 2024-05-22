DigiCert Unveils Device Trust Manager for Comprehensive IoT Device Security

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced the evolution of its IoT security solution with the launch of DigiCert® Device Trust Manager, designed to safeguard IoT devices throughout the entire lifecycle. The new Device Trust Manager addresses the critical needs of device manufacturers for an integrated and scalable solution to secure IoT devices, manage complex compliance requirements, and ensure operational and device integrity amidst growing threats targeting devices.

With the projected growth of 55.7 billion connected devices by the year 2025[1] — spanning consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, industrial systems, and more — the threat landscape grows more diverse and complex each day. The scale of this interconnected ecosystem also amplifies compliance issues, as organizations struggle to adhere to stringent security standards and regulations across diverse device types, environments, and borders. To effectively mitigate these risks, organizations need a comprehensive way to manage and secure the vast array of devices in various stages of the lifecycle while safeguarding data, privacy, and operational continuity in the face of evolving threats.

DigiCert Device Trust Manager offers unparalleled security for every stage of the IoT device lifecycle, from birth to decommission, ensuring compliance while improving operational efficiency. The solution prioritizes privacy, consumer safety, and business continuity via:

• Enhanced Compliance: Simplifies adherence to international regulations, supporting rigorous compliance demands with detailed SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials), real-time monitoring, and secure provisioning to maintain device integrity throughout the lifecycle.

• Operational Efficiency: Automates security processes, enabling quicker device deployment with features like over-the-air (OTA) updates and zero-touch provisioning.

• Risk Mitigation: Improves anomaly detection capabilities to protect against downtime and data breaches.

• Scalable Security: Easily scales from small to large deployments, adapting to various device ecosystems.