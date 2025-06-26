DigiCert launched the X9 Financial PKI production environment

June 2025 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced the launch of the X9 Financial PKI production environment, marked by a formal key signing ceremony. This milestone activates the X9 root certificate infrastructure and paves the way for issuing digital certificates for a variety of use cases.

The X9 Financial PKI arrives at a critical moment for organizations navigating an increasingly complex trust landscape. In addition to long-standing interoperability challenges and the looming threat of quantum computing, new browser-driven changes are accelerating the need for modernization. Starting in 2029, major browser manufacturers will require TLS certificates to be renewed every 47 days—forcing organizations to adopt automation and agility in their certificate management processes. Meanwhile, Google Chrome has announced enforcement policies that will stop support for the use of public TLS (web server) certificates for client authentication.

The X9 Financial PKI addresses longstanding challenges with browser-controlled certificate models, which were never designed to support complex, non-web use-cases such as payment terminal interoperability on the financial services side, or more broadly, on secure device communication and cross-enterprise authentication. By decoupling from browser trust roots, the X9 infrastructure gives organizations autonomy to define policies and trust models tailored to their needs.

Key benefits of the X9 Financial PKI include:

• Independence from browser-based PKI, offering organizations full control over trust and usage policies.

• Interoperability across multiple industries, from finance and retail to IoT, payments, and smart infrastructure.

• Cross-certification capabilities, allowing integration with existing PKIs under a shared root of trust.

As the operator of the PKI service, DigiCert completed a competitive bidding process to ensure alignment with the technical, operational, and governance standards defined in the X9 Certificate Policy. Following a rigorous review—covering audits, testing, and overall value to X9—DigiCert was selected as the exclusive provider of certificates for X9.