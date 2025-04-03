DigiCert Introduces DigiCert ONE

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

DigiCert announced the integration of UltraDNS into its flagship DigiCert ONE™ platform. The combination automates essential management processes between Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Domain Name Systems (DNS) —two foundational components of digital trust—to reduce outage risks and streamline operations.

Today, DNS teams manually change records with every PKI update. But as disruptors like shortened certificate lifespans and quantum computing drive faster change cycles, manual processes can no longer keep up. Frost and Sullivan advises organizations to automate manual processes and streamline trust solutions to keep digital interactions secure and flowing. DigiCert ONE addresses these challenges by enhancing cryptographic agility and automating key processes that keep digital trust infrastructure aligned.

Advantages of combining PKI + DNS:

• Unified Digital Trust Management – Centralized management, visibility and control over certificates and DNS, reducing security complexity and creating faster threat response.

• Improved Uptime and Business Continuity – Eliminate PKI-related outages and ensure the availability of critical services.

• Automation for Security & Compliance – Automate renewals and DNS configurations to reduce human error and compliance risks.

• Enhanced Performance & Security – Integrated PKI and DNS with DDoS protection, advanced traffic routing, and application security for cyber resilience.