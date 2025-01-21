DigiCert announced the appointments of Paul Holt as EMEA Group Vice President and James Cook as APAC Group Vice President

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

DigiCert announced the appointments of Paul Holt as EMEA Group Vice President and James Cook as APAC Group Vice President. The new hires reflect DigiCert’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for digital trust and resiliency in these high-growth regions. Holt and Cook will lead their respective teams in driving customer engagement, building partnerships, and executing DigiCert’s growth strategy as the global leader in digital trust. Their appointments come at a time when organizations around the world are prioritizing solutions that ensure secure communications, protect data, and foster resilience across an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Holt joins DigiCert from Venafi, where he served as Vice President of Sales, covering both the EMEA and APAC markets. With decades of experience, Holt has also held senior leadership positions at Anchore and VeriSign, where he led sales strategy in security services.

Cook brings deep expertise in sales leadership across the APAC region, having served as Vice President of Sales for APAC at Entrust and as Regional Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand. Before Entrust, Cook spent more than a decade at Thales eSecurity, where he held various leadership roles across the UK and India.