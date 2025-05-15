DigiCert and Panasonic Industry Europe Join Forces

DigiCert announced it has partnered with Panasonic Industry Europe to integrate DigiCert® Device Trust Manager with Panasonic’s PAN-MaX intelligent manufacturing service for seamless Matter certification of interoperable smart home devices. The integration provides manufacturers with a faster, more efficient process for delivering secure, standards-compliant devices to market.

The partnership comes at a critical time as smart home device manufacturers face rising pressure to meet security, compliance, and interoperability demands amid rapid market growth. With the global smart home market projected to grow from $147.52 billion in 2025 to $633.20 billion by 2032 (CAGR of 23.1%, per Fortune Business Insights), the integration of DigiCert Device Trust Manager with Panasonic’s PAN-MaX service streamlines Matter certification and accelerates delivery of secure, standards-compliant devices.

For years, manufacturers have struggled with integrating security and certification into production. Too often, they’re treated as an afterthought, leading to costly delays and compliance challenges. By integrating DigiCert® Device Trust Manager with PAN-MaX, manufacturers receive:

• Automatic device attestation certificate (DAC) issuance: Certificates are requested and applied in real-time, without manual intervention and DAC provide encryption, identity, and authentication to devices.

• Built-in security and compliance: Wireless modules are Matter-ready, with authentication built in from day one.

• Faster time-to-market: No more waiting for manual certificate approvals. Security happens on the production line.