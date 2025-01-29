Devil-Traff: A New Bulk SMS Platform Driving Phishing Campaigns

January 2025 by SlashNext

Devil-Traff is a new bulk SMS platform enabling phishing campaigns with features like sender ID spoofing, API automation, and support for spam, facilitating large-scale cyberattacks at low cost.

Employees in most organizations receive countless communications daily—emails, Slack messages, or ticket updates, for example. Hidden among these routine interactions are phishing scams designed to exploit trust and compromise security.

Imagine an employee receiving a text that appears to be from their bank: “Suspicious activity detected on your account. Click here to secure your account.” Or a message that mimics an IT ticket update: “Your password will expire soon. Click here to reset it.” At a glance, these messages seem legitimate, don’t they?

This is how many phishing campaigns begin, often powered by platforms like Devil-Traff. These bulk SMS services use features like sender ID spoofing and automated messaging to impersonate trusted sources, enabling attackers to deliver thousands of fake messages in minutes. Just one careless click or entered credential can expose an entire organization.

In this article, we’ll explore how platforms like Devil-Traff enable phishing attacks, why they’re so effective against employees, and how SlashNext can help organizations detect and stop these evolving threats.

Taking A Closer Look At Devil-Traff

Devil-Traff is a platform offering bulk SMS services designed for high-volume messaging. Its features—such as sender ID customization, API integration, and support for "black content"—make it an ideal resource for cybercriminals.

By enabling mass phishing campaigns and other malicious operations at a low cost, Devil-Traff exemplifies the role of bulk SMS platforms in modern cybercrime.

Cybercriminals use Devil-Traff to conduct large-scale phishing and spam campaigns. One of the most abused capabilities is sender ID customization, which allows attackers to impersonate trusted organizations like banks or government agencies.

For example, an attacker might send messages appearing to come from “PayPal Support,” claiming suspicious activity and prompting the recipient to click a fraudulent link.

Another common tactic involves one-time-password (OTP) interception attacks, where attackers impersonate service providers to trick victims into revealing one-time passwords sent via SMS. With access to these OTPs, attackers can bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) and take over accounts.

The API integration offered by Devil-Traff allows for automated campaigns, enabling thousands of SMS messages to be sent with minimal manual effort. Attackers use this to launch phishing campaigns across multiple countries, leveraging macros to optimize delivery rates and avoid spam filters.

The Usage of SMS Platforms in Cybercrime

Platforms like Devil-Traff are becoming quite popular on cybercrime forums. Discussions about bulk SMS services now dominate these spaces, with users sharing reviews, delivery optimization techniques, and recommendations for the most effective routes.

Some forums also serve as marketplaces for phone number databases, allowing attackers to purchase highly targeted lists for their campaigns.

For example, a user might recommend a specific route for bypassing filters in France or share tips on using macros to improve delivery rates. This accessibility and support have, unfortunately, helped bulk SMS platforms become an integral part of the cybercrime ecosystem.

Key Features of Devil-Traff

Devil-Traff offers several features that make it appealing to cybercriminals:

• Sender ID Customization: Spoof trusted organizations, making phishing messages appear legitimate.

• API Integration: Automate campaigns and send thousands of SMS messages with minimal effort.

• Macros for Optimization: Increase delivery rates and bypass telecom spam filters.

• Affordable Pricing: Rates start as low as $0.02 per SMS, with a $10 minimum deposit.

With global routes spanning countries like Turkey, Brazil, France, and Australia, the platform enables attackers to reach victims worldwide. Private routes are also available for exclusive campaigns, such as those using Binance sender IDs, further increasing the effectiveness of targeted attacks.