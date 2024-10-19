DeNexus Secures $17.5 Million in Series A Funding

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus announced it has raised $17.5 million in a Series A funding round, positioning DeNexus to accelerate its growth and expand its innovative product offerings and markets.

The funding round was led by Punja Global Ventures, with investment also from AXA XL,

Prosegur/SegTech and HCS Capital. As part of this investment, Rimmo Jolly, co-founder at Punja Global Ventures, will join DeNexus’ Board of Directors, while Libby Benet, Global Chief Underwriter Officer at AXA XL, will join as a Board Observer. With this new funding, DeNexus is well-positioned to address the growing need for comprehensive cyber risk management in industrial environments, helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity threats and regulations.

DeNexus has demonstrated significant traction, with its solutions currently deployed at over 200 sites across the USA, UK, and Europe. Building on its product offering from the initial

customers in the power electricity sector, the company has also successfully implemented its technology with a top data center hyperscaler, as well as a global manufacturer, and has secured contracts to serve one of the world’s largest airport owners and operators.

The company is contributing to the cyber risk management of these critical activities and infrastructures at the backbone of our civilization.

The cybersecurity market is at an inflection point, with enterprises spending over $200 billion on cybersecurity solutions and cyber insurance, yet still feeling vulnerable especially

in OT infrastructures. DeNexus addresses this challenge by empowering organizations to make data-driven, evidence-based decisions about cyber risk, and whether to mitigate, accept, avoid, or transfer it using its state-of-the-art, AI/ML-powered flagship product

DeRISKTM.

"As cyber threats to critical infrastructures continue to evolve, it’s crucial that we support innovative solutions that can protect these vital systems, including proper affirmative insurance

protection," said Libby Benet of AXA XL. "DeNexus’ approach to cyber risk management is both timely and essential to build resilience in industrial companies and physical critical infrastructures, and we’re proud to be part of their journey."

"In industrial environments, the boundaries between physical and cybersecurity get rapidly blurred," says Barbara Albizuri, Director at Prosegur Tech Ventures. "Prosegur’s partnership

with DeNexus reinforces our joint commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure by combining cutting-edge cyber risk management technology with physical security expertise."

DeNexus’ Board of Directors includes industry veterans Jose Seara, Alex Horvitz, Herb Madan, Rosa Kariger and Rimmo Jolly, bringing a wealth of experience to guide the company’s strategic

direction.