DeNexus Appoints Cyber Risk Expert Rosa Kariger to Board of Directors

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus announced the appointment of Rosa Kariger as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. With the increasing global demand and evolving cyber threats to physical critical infrastructure and industrial environments, Rosa will leverage her industry expertise to facilitate DeNexus’ long-term growth strategy to build the global standard for industrial cyber risk quantification.

With more than 25 years of experience, Rosa Kariger has served as Global Deputy Risk Officer and Global Cyber Security Officer for the Iberdrola Group. Her wealth of experience in both cybersecurity and risk management represents a unique dual view of cyber risk and will be a key asset to the DeNexus board. With a master’s in industrial engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, she has participated in management development programs at the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE), and global leadership programs at the Institute for Management Development (IMD). Since 2018, she has co-chaired the Systems of Cyber Resilience, Electricity working group at the World Economic Forum.

Rosa brings significant cyber risk expertise to the DeNexus Board, enhancing the company’s commitment to bridging the divide between enterprises shouldering the risk and insurers assuming the coverage. With cybersecurity, cyber risk management, and risk transfer expertise integrated throughout its capital structure, governance, and leadership team, DeNexus is delivering a distinctive end-to-end solution for addressing industrial cyber risk.