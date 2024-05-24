DeNexus Announces CISO Advisory Board with Experts in Industrial Cyber Risk and Cybersecurity

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus announced the formation of its CISO Advisory Board, which brings together industry experts to help security leaders develop a better understanding of their cyber risk.

This initiative will help CISOs working with DeNexus by providing them with expert counsel to help quantify the financial impact of potential cyber incidents and optimize strategies to mitigate or transfer risk to cyber insurance. As CISO responsibilities continue to evolve, these experts in industrial risk and cybersecurity, this board of advisors will leverage decades of industry experience to support security leaders in their efforts to protect their organizations from an expanding landscape of cyber risk.

Inaugural members of DeNexus’ CISO Advisory Board include Dennis Gilbert, Rosa Kariger, Jack Jones, and Tony Souza.

Dennis Gilbert, former CISO at Duke Energy, joins DeNexus’ CISO Advisory Board with over 30 years of professional leadership in cybersecurity, information technology, and risk management across both the private and public sectors. His experience encompasses work in the energy and utility sector, as well as with the Department of Defense and intelligence community, providing him with a unique combination of military and civilian security leadership across multiple security domains, including both IT and OT/ICS.

Rosa Kariger brings more than 25 years of experience to DeNexus’ CISO Advisory Board. Her wealth of experience in both cybersecurity and risk management represents a unique dual view of cyber risk. She has served as Global Deputy Risk Officer and Global Cyber Security Officer for the Iberdrola Group and has co-chaired the electricity working group of the Systems of Cyber Resilience at the World Economic Forum since 2018.

Jack Jones has been a thought leader in security and risk management for over 35 years. Jack has served the cybersecurity community in many ways: first as a CISO, including at a Fortune 100 company, as a member of the ISACA task force on the RiskIT framework, as a leader of the ISACA group that developed the CRISC certification and finally as an author. In addition, Jack is the originator of the now industry standard risk measurement model known as Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) as well as the FAIR Controls Analytics Model (FAIR-CAM).

Tony Souza, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Corteva Agriscience, has over 20 years of experience in senior cybersecurity roles at companies including General Electric (GE), Duke Energy, and CenterPoint Energy. He is also currently a board member for IT-ISAC, a co-chair of Houston CISO’s Governing Body for Evanta, and a chair of HoustonCISO.

The traditional CISO role is evolving due to new regulations and cyber threats. Recent developments like the SEC’s S/K rules and Europe’s NIS2 directive demand better oversight and reporting of cyber risk from the board and executives. This pressure is driving CISOs to elevate cybersecurity from a technical issue to a business-critical one. Additionally, CISOs in critical infrastructure companies are taking on more responsibility for securing industrial assets, cyber-physical systems, and converged IT/OT environments. As attacks on critical infrastructure rise, CISOs must precisely allocate security resources and budgets to mitigate risks effectively.

DeNexus’ formation of the advisory board is also an invitation to all CISOs in energy, manufacturing, transportation, hyperscale data center operations, and other sectors with cyber-physical assets to collaborate and jointly develop an executive-level, evidence-based plan for cybersecurity and risk mitigation investments.