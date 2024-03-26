DeNexus and Cipher Partner to Transform Cybersecurity for Industrial and Physical Critical Infrastructure

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus announced a partnership with Cipher, a renowned provider of managed cybersecurity services and the xMDR (Managed Detection and Response) platform. This strategic collaboration aims to tackle operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) cyber risks in the realm of industrial and physical critical infrastructure.

DeNexus provides cutting-edge cyber risk quantification and management solutions, fostering collaboration between Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in prioritizing cyber risk mitigation strategies specifically tailored for industrial and physical critical infrastructure. Cipher’s comprehensive suite of managed cybersecurity services extends coverage to all potential attack surfaces, with a particular emphasis on Operational Technology (OT). The collaboration between these two solutions integrates advanced inside-out data from Cipher, encompassing vulnerabilities and critical security controls. The security insights provided by Cipher empower DeNexus to deliver refined models for cyber risk assessment, potential loss projections, recommendations for risk mitigation, and an ROI-based prioritization framework for mitigation projects.

Despite a growing influx of investments in cybersecurity technologies, organizations find themselves unable to effectively diminish their risk exposure. According to Statista’s Cybersecurity Outlook, the escalating cost to the global economy caused by cyberattacks is predicted to rise from $8.44 trillion in 2022 to $23.84 trillion by 2027. The absence of thorough cyber risk quantification leaves Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) without the necessary foundation to make well-informed decisions regarding investments in cybersecurity.