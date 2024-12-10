Deltatre Appoints Peter Bellamy as Chief Revenue Officer

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Deltatre announces the appointment of Peter Bellamy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He will oversee new business, customer management, strategic partnerships, growth services, and marketing.

Peter brings two decades of proven success in the ever-changing media landscape, including key roles at BSkyB, NeuLion, Saffron Digital, and Endeavor Streaming (Endeavor/IMG). His career has progressed in step with the rapid rise of digital and smart devices, as they’ve shaped media and streaming platforms, websites, and apps into essential destinations for film, TV, sports, and news. He has extensive experience across media rights, production, digital consultancy, and the deployment of large-scale consumer-facing digital experiences.

Peter’s expertise has been integral to some of the industry’s most transformative moments, including launching global streaming services for major Hollywood studios and deploying BSkyB’s first iterations of TV Everywhere and on-demand Premier League and Champions League offerings. Additionally, he oversaw the delivery of both BSkyB’s and BT Sports’ PPV Box Office services and UEFA’s first direct-to-consumer service, UEFA.tv. More recently Peter worked closely with AMC Networks on upgrading their portfolio of entertainment streaming services.

Peter joins an accomplished team with plans to build on Deltatre’s recent successes by offering an unmatched portfolio of full-ecosystem digital services, including fully integrated premium video solutions. He believes this approach provides real differentiation for both Deltatre and its customers. With significant product development and platform investments, these solutions can now be deployed cost-effectively, catering to both smaller media and sports properties as well as large-scale, tier 1 organizations.

With Peter on board, Deltatre further cements its position as a global authority in streaming and digital. Peter and the Deltatre team will be in Las Vegas during CES in January 2025.