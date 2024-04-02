Rechercher
Business News

Delinea Completes Acquisition of Fastpath

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced the successful acquisition of Fastpath, a leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and identity access rights, following completion of regulatory review.
The addition of Fastpath empowers customers to intelligently authorize interactions between all identities and data across diverse, complex IT environments including servers, workstations, service accounts, critical business applications and more. Together, Delinea is committed to providing unparalleled oversight to combat credential compromise, eliminate excessive privileges, and prevent toxic entitlement combinations.

Combining Fastpath’s IGA capabilities with Delinea’s Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) technology, Delinea is uniquely positioned to offer profound insights and control mechanisms over user access. This integration not only identifies overprivileged access and potential threats but also facilitates automated remediation through intelligent access controls, significantly enhancing data security and compliance.


