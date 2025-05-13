Defénse Angels and FIDELILIUM Announce a Partnership to Strengthen the Security of Technology Startups

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Défense Angels, the business angel network specialized in strategic technologies, and FIDELILIUM, a cybersecurity and digital transformation expert, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the security of technology startups supported by Défense Angels.

As part of this partnership, FIDELILIUM becomes an Associate Professional of Défense Angels, bringing its expertise in cybersecurity and compliance to innovative startups operating in sensitive sectors such as defense, security, cyber, new space, drones, AI, quantum technologies, and photonics.

Partnership Objectives:

• Startup Security: FIDELILIUM will provide cybersecurity services, including security audits, flash audits, and penetration testing.

• Training and Awareness: Défense Angels’ training programs will be enriched with cybersecurity awareness modules led by FIDELILIUM experts.

• Compliance and Innovation: FIDELILIUM will assist startups in complying with security standards (NIS 2, ISO 27001, etc.).

This partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between two major players in technological innovation and cybersecurity.