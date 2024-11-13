DeepTempo launched Tempo

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeepTempo announced its emergence from stealth mode with the launch of Tempo, a deep learning-based Snowflake Native App available now on the Snowflake Marketplace. Tempo leverages collective deep learning to improve the detection of potential cyberattacks while increasing the productivity of security teams. As part of the launch, DeepTempo will be demonstrating its capabilities at Snowflake’s annual developer conference, BUILD, on November 14, following the collaboration with the Snowflake Native App Accelerator program.

Organizations can now leverage AI-powered security capabilities directly within their Snowflake environment, maintaining data privacy and compliance while significantly enhancing their ability to detect and respond to evolving cyber threats. Snowflake users can try it in minutes, and apply it to their data for enhanced protection, improved security operations productivity, and cost savings.

The DeepTempo solution is based upon a foundation Log Language Model (LLGM) built and trained by DeepTempo that detects anomalies in network traffic and provides additional context such as similar attack patterns from the MITRE ATT&CK matrix, potentially impacted entities, and other vital information needed by security operations teams for effective triage and response. Customers benefit from faster detection of attack indicators, including new and evolving threats, and can optimize their security spending by running the DeepTempo software on their existing security data lakes.

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake’s core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a customer’s Snowflake account.