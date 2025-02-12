DeepTempo announced that it has completed the BNY Ascent Program

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

DeepTempo announced that it has completed the BNY Ascent Program. As part of the program, DeepTempo worked with BNY on evaluating through a proof-of-concept (POC) deployment its LogLM-based software for cybersecurity incident identification. The Ascent program seeks out exceptional early-stage companies worldwide to create new capabilities for BNY and its clients by collaborating on solutions and conducting a POC.

The BNY Ascent Program was established to facilitate innovation and collaboration with the fintech ecosystem and its emerging leaders. The Program offers a streamlined approach for testing and validating new technologies and their use cases. With a proof-of-concept based approach, participants focus on real business problems with the objective of addressing the evolving needs of BNY’s clients. Underpinned by the spirit of entrepreneurship, founders and their teams benefit from opportunities to inform their product roadmaps and better scale their businesses with insights from BNY leadership, top venture capitalists, and exposure to BNY’s larger ecosystem. The Ascent program is focused on providing exceptional leadership to the technology and financial ecosystem and supporting companies founded by diverse entrepreneurs.