Deepfake Fraud: How AI is Bypassing Biometric Security in Financial Institutions

December 2024 by Group-IB

The research published today, led to the identification of over 1,100 deepfake fraud attempts by one of our Indonesian clients, where AI-generated deepfake photos were used to bypass their digital Know Your Customer (KYC) process for loan applications.

The key discoveries resulting from the Group-IB investigation are:

• Financial and Societal Impact of Deepfake Fraud: The widespread use of deepfake technologies for fraud poses significant financial risks, with potential losses in Indonesia alone estimated at $138.5 million USD. The social implications include threats to personal security, financial institution integrity, and national security.

• Deepfake Technology Bypasses Biometric Security: Fraudsters used AI-generated deepfake images to bypass biometric verification systems, including facial recognition and liveness detection, to impersonate victims and fraudulently access financial services.

• Advanced Fraud Methods Involving App Cloning: The use of app cloning allowed fraudsters to simulate multiple devices and bypass security mechanisms, highlighting vulnerabilities in traditional fraud detection systems.

• Virtual Camera Applications in Fraud: Fraudsters exploited virtual camera software to manipulate biometric data, using pre-recorded videos to mimic real-time facial recognition during KYC processes, deceiving institutions into approving fraudulent transactions.

• AI-Powered Face-Swapping Technologies: AI-driven face-swapping tools enabled fraudsters to replace a victim’s facial features with those of another person, further complicating the detection of fraudulent attempts in biometric verification.