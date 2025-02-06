Databarracks launches Air Gap Recover

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Databarracks has announced the launch of Air Gap Recover, a new service that provides enhanced protection against cyber threats, including ransomware attacks.

Designed specifically for cloud-native environments, Air Gap Recover provides isolated, air-gapped data protection and automated failover to guarantee rapid recovery from any cyber attack.

Key features include:

Advanced air-gapped security: Data is stored in immutable, isolated cloud accounts to protect against ransomware and other cyber threats.

Automated failover: Provides immediate cross-region failover to a segregated cloud account, ensuring instant recovery with near-zero downtime.

Stepping in where traditional solutions fall short, Air Gap Recover sets a new standard for cloud-native data protection to further strengthen Databarracks’ IT resilience offering.