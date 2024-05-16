Databarracks acquires PlanB Consulting

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Award winning Business Resilience Consultancy joins Databarracks Databarracks, the technology and business resilience specialist has acquired Glasgow based PlanB Consulting to enhance its Operational Resilience and Cyber Continuity consulting practice.

Customers of the combined business can now benefit from a full suite of end-to-end Operational Resilience services. From Data Protection, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity and Incident Response, through to Cyber Incident Exercising from a National Cyber Security Centre Assured Service Provider.