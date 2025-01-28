DATA PRIVACY WEEK: Commentary from SVP of Compliance Solutions

January 2025 by Asha Palmer, SVP of Compliance Solutions at Skillsoft

The comment from Asha Palmer, SVP of Compliance Solutions at Skillsoft which discusses the importance of addressing data privacy challenges by reskilling and upskilling IT talent to close skill gaps, comply with regulations, and strengthen organisational resilience.

Asha Palmer, SVP of Compliance Solutions at Skillsoft says:

"Data Privacy Week highlights the critical importance of data privacy, a shared responsibility for individuals and organisations. Our latest IT Skills and Salary Report found that 38% of IT decision-makers struggle to hire cybersecurity talent, the hardest area to fill. Additionally, 65% of IT leaders acknowledge skill gaps, with 72% planning to reskill existing talent.

To address these challenges and the growing complexity of global privacy regulations, organisations should assess skills, develop a skills taxonomy, and offer role-based learning. Training must align with responsibilities, priorities, and regional compliance. This approach will enable individuals and organisations to learn about best practices for protecting personal information, complying with regulations like GDPR, and understanding the latest data privacy concerns across various industries.

Investing in upskilling and reskilling not only fills the talent gap but also builds resilience against emerging threats. By empowering employees with the necessary skills and knowledge, organisations can foster a culture of learning and compliance, strengthening data privacy across the board."