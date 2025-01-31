Data Privacy Day comments from Marc Peiser, Daemon

January 2025 by Marc Peiser, Cybersecurity Expert, Daemon

Marc Peiser, Cybersecurity Expert, Daemon, comments:

"This year the theme for Data Privacy Week ’take control of your data’ couldn’t be more fitting. In today’s digital landscape, our data flows through countless AI systems, cloud services and IoT devices, which can increase the risk of leaks and breaches. Data is the most valuable asset a business has, and it’s widely known that protecting it should be a top priority. But what practical steps can companies actually take to ensure their data is secure?

"Firstly, companies must establish a clear data governance framework. By establishing clear, robust policies for collection, storage and usage, data can be managed effectively and consistently. Fundamentally, companies need to know what type of data they need, how long they need it for and how to correctly dispose of it when the data is no longer needed.

"Secondly, companies should implement strict access controls. Organisations should define which employees can access data, when it can be accessed and why, as well as the right process to share data internally and externally. Just as with any well-designed security system, access should be granted carefully and revoked promptly when no longer needed.

"Lastly, companies need to invest in robust security measures. Companies should implement data encryption, create secure passwords and introduce multiple layers of security. Data deserves bank-vault level security, not a simple padlock.

"Once created, all policies and procedures should be reviewed on a regular basis to ensure they are up to date and effective. Implementing these measures will help mitigate the risks associated with collecting and storing data, such as data leaks and breaches."