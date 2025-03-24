Data Connect announced the launch of vSOC Assure.

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Developed in response to the growing need for robust, ongoing security assessments, vSOC Assure goes beyond traditional cyber security audits, offering a structured, year-round approach to risk identification, remediation and reduction. The innovative platform enables organisations to measure cyber risks across their entire digital environment, delivering meaningful metrics for c-suite and technical teams to improve cyber maturity.

The service carries out an in-depth assessment on an organisation’s security posture, benchmarked against globally-recognised frameworks. The risks are then communicated back to the organisation alongside a clear and structured roadmap for remediation, which ensures organisations have an action plan set to address issues effectively.

To support organisations, Data Connect’s team of elite cyber security experts provide ongoing guidance to address issues, meaning customers always have accredited-excellence on hand.

There is also a user-friendly, interactive interface where customers can access their risk reports and clearly see the improvement roadmap, along with pre-agreed deadlines for remediation.

Prior to taking the assessment, the Data Connect team will take time to understand the organisation to recognise what is important to their business, how the organisation functions, what investments have been made towards security, and what their risk appetite is. This allows the Data Connect team to gain an in-depth understanding of the organisation, so the assessment is tailored specifically to their individual requirements.

The service is also designed to bridge communication gaps between IT leaders and c-suite executives. This ensures that employees at every level are delivered information relevant to their understanding of risk, while empowering them to play a key role in improving organisational cyber maturity.

The features and benefits of vSOC Assure, include:

• C-Suite Assurance: With the support of a vCISO, organisations can validate their security measures and ensure their environment is optimised for success.

• IT Team Collaboration: We work closely with your team to understand your challenges and security goals, identifying the best strategies to continuously reduce risk exposure.

• Industry Benchmarking: Benchmark your cyber security maturity and risk exposure against other companies across critical control areas.

• vCISO Advisory: Our vCISO provides strategic oversight, translating complex cyber security topics into clear, actionable insights for leadership. Through regular executive reports, we enable informed board-level decision-making, bridging the gap between technical challenges and business priorities.

• Recognised Frameworks: vSOC Assure follows established cyber security best practices and core controls defined by globally recognised frameworks.

• Strategic Roadmap: Develop a tailored improvement plan aligned with your risk appetite and business objectives.