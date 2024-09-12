Rechercher
Data Centres now deemed part of Critical National Infrastructure in the UK

September 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

Data Centres are now to be viewed as Critical National Infrastructure in the UK, with the Labour government Tech Secretary describing them as "the engines of modern life".
Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity, comments:

"Consumers, businesses, and the public sector alike should commend the UK Government’s designation of data centres as Critical National Infrastructure.
The move is long overdue and will hopefully pave the way for more countries to follow suit. Data is the foundation of trillions of annual transactions, to say nothing of the other CNI dependent on these very data centres. Coincidentally, that makes them a prime target for the $10-trillion cybercrime industry."


