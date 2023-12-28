Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2028

December 2023 by Research and Markets

Market Overview:

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is poised to surge from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 7.8 billion by 2028, representing an impressive CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2028. Liquid cooling solutions are instrumental in meeting the ever-expanding computational demands of data centers. Their adaptability and scalability make them an ideal choice as data centers evolve.

Key Highlights:

Services Segment: In the component category, services are projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. These services are pivotal in swiftly identifying and resolving system issues, minimizing downtime, and ensuring uninterrupted data center operations.

Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers: Liquid cooling solutions, known for their reduced noise levels compared to traditional air-cooling systems, find strong relevance in small and mid-sized data centers. They offer improved cooling efficiency, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and operational flexibility, making them an ideal choice for these facilities.

Hyperscale Data Centers: Hyperscale data centers, driven by the need for seamless communication across regions, are set to grow at the highest CAGR. Liquid cooling aligns perfectly with sustainability goals, reducing energy consumption and enabling the recovery of waste heat, thereby enhancing energy efficiency.

IT and Telecom Segment: Within the data center liquid cooling market, the IT and Telecom segment is poised for the highest CAGR growth. Liquid cooling systems assist in temperature control for essential telecom infrastructure components, ensuring consistent performance and preventing overheating.

Cold Plate Liquid Cooling: Among cooling methods, cold plate liquid cooling is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR. This technology efficiently dissipates heat from high-power and high-density electronic components, enhancing their performance and reliability.

Key Players:

Major players in this market include Rittal (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Midas Green Technologies (Austin), Schneider Electric (France), LiquidStack (Netherlands), Chilldyne (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Asperitas (Netherlands), DUG Technology (Australia), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and STULZ GMBH (Germany).

Why This Report:

This comprehensive report defines, segments, and projects the data center liquid cooling market based on various parameters. It provides critical insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. By profiling key solution providers, the report facilitates a deeper understanding of their market shares and core competencies. It also tracks competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations.