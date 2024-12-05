Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security, shares his 2025 Predictions

December 2024 by Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder, Keeper Security

Education systems will remain a prime target for cybercriminals in 2025 due to the vast troves of sensitive personal and financial data they collect. K-12 schools alone average more than one cyber incident per school day, according to CISA, underscoring the sector’s vulnerability. This trend extends to higher education institutions, which face additional risks from the integration of complex research data, intellectual property and open network environments. As cyber attacks grow in frequency and sophistication, the need to strengthen cybersecurity across all levels of education is critical.

In 2025, cybersecurity fundamentals will become a core focus in both K-12 and higher education curricula. This shift reflects the acknowledgment that cyber hygiene must be taught as early as possible and reinforced through a student’s academic journey. Higher education institutions will expand their investment in cybersecurity training, not only to protect their systems but also to develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

To support this transformation, collaborations between cybersecurity experts, public sector organizations and educational institutions will intensify. Initiatives like Flex Your Cyber and resources from government agencies will provide actionable tools and guidance tailored to students, parents, educators and administrators. By prioritizing cybersecurity awareness and readiness for all of these groups, education systems at all levels can better defend against modern cyber threats while empowering the broader community to build a more secure and resilient digital future.