Darktrace Appoints Jill Popelka as Chief Operating Officer

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Darktrace announces that Jill Popelka will resign from the Board with immediate effect and assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Darktrace on 1 June, 2024. Jill will join the executive management team and will report to Poppy Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer. She will be responsible for implementing operational best practices at Darktrace as the business continues to mature and scale. Jill will assume the COO role from Nick Trim, who will step down from this role at the end of June, following his resignation earlier this year.