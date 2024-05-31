Darktrace Appoints Jill Popelka as Chief Operating Officer
May 2024 by Marc Jacob
Darktrace announces that Jill Popelka will resign from the Board with immediate effect and assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Darktrace on 1 June, 2024. Jill will join the executive management team and will report to Poppy Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer. She will be responsible for implementing operational best practices at Darktrace as the business continues to mature and scale. Jill will assume the COO role from Nick Trim, who will step down from this role at the end of June, following his resignation earlier this year.
Jill has more than two decades of experience of driving operational best practices and maturing teams, systems and processes for fast-growing businesses. Jill previously served as the Head of Enterprise Services at Snap Inc. Prior to joining Snap in 2022, Jill was President of SAP SuccessFactors, where she was responsible for strategy, customer success, and the overall health of the business unit. Before Jill’s appointment as President of SAP SuccessFactors, she served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all aspects of the business units’ operations.