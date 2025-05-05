Darktrace Appoints Amanda Phillips as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Darktrace announced the appointment of Amanda Phillips as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Customer Success. In this role, Phillips will lead the company’s customer success teams globally as they help nearly 10,000 customers realize value from their investments in Darktrace.

Phillips’ hire is part of Darktrace’s strategic focus on delivering excellence for customers. Earlier this year, Darktrace appointed its first-ever Chief Customer Officer (CCO) Bryce Coté, underscoring Darktrace’s commitment to building an outstanding experience for current and future Darktrace customers and enabling them to stay cyber resilient in a fast-evolving threat landscape. Protecting customers from novel threats is critical with Darktrace’s 2025 State of AI Cybersecurity report finding that 78% of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are seeing a significant impact from AI-powered cyber threats – up 5% from last year.

Phillips brings extensive experience leading customer success teams for enterprise technology and cybersecurity companies to Darktrace. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of the Americas Customer Success team for CyberArk, where she helped drive customer adoption, product utilization and positive customer outcomes, ultimately raising the company’s Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) multiple points. Prior to this role, Phillips spent nine years in various customer success positions at McAfee, leading the critical account program and enterprise success teams. She began her career in IT at FedEx.