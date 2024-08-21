Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Darkscope launches channel program for MSSPs

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Darkscope announced a formal channel program for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to distribute Darkscope’s unique, award-winning, AI-powered portfolio of cyber threat intelligence solutions. Following successful pilot deployments with MSSPs in the UK and Germany, Darkscope will initially seek to build partner relationships across EMEA, North America and APAC.

Being blindsided by an unforeseen cyberattack is every CISO’s nightmare scenario and, being unforeseen, can be the one that does most damage. Darkscope’s unique, AI-powered solutions spot sources of cyberattacks that others can’t, and before they take place, enabling organisations to reinforce their cyber defenses where they’re about to be needed.

Darkscope’s portfolio of solutions and services are all built around its core ‘Watchtower’ platform. The portfolio:
● provides real-time detection/monitoring of both direct threats and indirect (partner/supply) chain risks; and
● helps cyber insurance providers understand the overall cyber security risk of an organisation
● enables organizations to evaluate their ISO27001 and NIST readiness, and to comply with the imminent, stricter rules of NIS2
● combined with human analysis reduces the chances of an “alert storm” and false positives.

A combination of highly accurate AI models and algorithms assign scores to compromise indicators, so security teams can prioritize mitigation tasks. Specific combinations of functionality, solutions and services are configurable according to customer requirements.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 