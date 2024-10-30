Dahua Technology Achieves International Cybersecurity Standards with CC EAL 3+ and BSI Certifications

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

At its 6th Partner Day in Italy, Dahua Technology received the Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15048) EAL 3+ certificate, along with ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management System, ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Information Management System, and CSA STAR certifications. These achievements further strengthen Dahua’s comprehensive security measures and adherence to global standards, demonstrating the company’s ability to meet the highest international standards for information security and privacy protection in today’s digital environment.

Dahua’s IPC series products have received the CC EAL3+ certificate, reflecting Dahua’s comprehensive security measures throughout its product development lifecycle. The evaluation activity was performed by Brightsight, a licensed cybersecurity laboratory, and the certificate was issued by the Netherlands Scheme for Certification of IT Security (NSCIB). Common Criteria (CC) is a globally recognized standard for evaluating the security features of IT products and systems. The CC EAL3+ certificate reinforces Dahua’s commitment to robust protection against potential security threats and highlights its proactive approach in safeguarding the entire operations process—from research and development to manufacturing and delivery.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification, issued by British Standards Institution (BSI), confirms that Dahua has established a comprehensive information security management system to protect sensitive information from potential risks. This reflects the company’s commitment to managing information securely and effectively. The ISO/IEC 27701 certification extends this framework to privacy information management, attesting that Dahua’s systems are capable of effectively managing personal data in compliance with international privacy regulations.

Additionally, the CSA STAR (Cloud Security Alliance Security, Trust & Assurance Registry) certification recognizes Dahua’s capabilities in securing cloud services. It reflects the company’s adherence to best practices in cloud security, ensuring that its cloud-based solutions (e.g. DoLynk Care, DMSS, WiLynk, etc.) meet stringent standards for protecting sensitive information.

The Partner Day event also emphasized the importance of ecosystem collaboration in advancing industry and technology innovation. Under the theme “Think Alike, Grow Together,” this annual gathering has brought together industry leaders, partners, and experts to explore new opportunities in the AIoT landscape. By fostering closer ties with its partners, Dahua continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring that both innovation and security remain at the forefront of its product development.

Receiving these cybersecurity certifications reinforces Dahua’s commitment to maintaining high standards of security and privacy protection. It strategically positions the company to meet the dynamic demands of the global market while advancing its vision for a secure, collaborative AIoT ecosystem.