Cynamics Secures FedRAMP Authorization as a Managed Service on the CGC Platform

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

CGC, the market readiness and compliance automation affiliate of Merlin Group, announced today that Cynamics, a provider of AI-driven network security solutions, has achieved FedRAMP® Authorization as a managed service offering on the CGC platform. The authorization, listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, paves the way for accelerated adoption of Cynamics’ SOC AI technologies across the U.S. Government.

The ability for Cynamics SOC AI technologies and its autonomous NDR capabilities to be delivered from CGC’s secure cloud environment marks a critical step in improving cyber readiness for federal agencies by enabling the U.S. Government to advance anomaly detection and predictive threat intelligence with minimal network footprint. Agencies can now achieve this while also maintaining full compliance with stringent federal security requirements.

A Game-Changer for Government Cybersecurity

Cynamics offers a fundamentally different approach to network security by leveraging AI and sampling-based techniques to deliver 100% network visibility without deploying intrusive agents or expensive hardware. Government agencies now have direct access to:

FedRAMP-authorized threat detection.

Rapid deployment and scalability through CGC’s containerized, modular cloud environment.

Seamless integration with existing federal security stacks and telemetry systems.

Supporting Zero Trust and Continuous Diagnostics

As the federal government accelerates toward Zero Trust Architecture and continues to operationalize Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), Cynamics provides a proactive and scalable solution to meet these evolving mandates.

Availability

Cynamics is available immediately through the CGC Marketplace