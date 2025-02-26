CYFOX Launches OmniSec GenAI vCISO

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

CYFOX’s new OmniSec GenAI vCISO reduces CISO’s and DPO’s workloads while ensuring every organization remains aligned with evolving regulatory demands.

Security teams with limited resources, organizations facing significant compliance challenges, businesses lacking full visibility into cyber risks, enterprises seeking scalable security solutions, and companies looking to reduce security risks and costs can quickly and easily implement OmniSec.

OmniSec automates security posture auditing and protects the organization with enhanced production-level, compliance gap analysis; its dynamic framework construction builds and updates compliance frameworks on the fly.

With OmniSec, organizations can transform compliance from a reactive, labor-intensive process into a proactive, connect-the-dots, automated defense that saves time, reduces costs, and fortifies overall security.

The product’s large language models process compliance frameworks such as NIST, ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI-DSS and other regulatory requirements and company policies in their original language; the system uses GenAI with structured or unstructured data, graphics, and more to automate comprehensive gap analyses and reporting across employee activities, application security, and the external supply chain, all in a fully encrypted way.

OmniSec uses the gap analyses to create mitigation and remediation plans for the entire organization. Everything that can be automated is done directly within OmniSec. Anything that needs to be implemented manually is outlined step-by-step and assigned to relevant stakeholders, prioritizing activities based on severity and compliance urgency. The goal is to reduce fatigue and increase visibility levels for the CISO and DPO.

The solution analyzes existing security measures — such as firewalls, endpoint and server protection solutions, security posture management (e.g., CSPM/CNAPP, DSPM, SSPM), identity and access management (IAM) tools, and data loss prevention (DLP) systems.

The platform can discover employees who have violated security policies, support the deployment of training programs and enforce completion, and reinforce regulatory and organizational security policies. OmniSec provides C-level dashboards delivering up-to-the-minute visibility into the company’s cybersecurity posture and compliance progress, significantly reducing the need for manual audits.

OmniSec delivers automated threat detection, risk assessment, and response using network and endpoint data to detect deviations and non-compliant configurations, map regulatory requirements, and generate audit-ready reports in real time. It reduces the manual workload while improving security.

Actionable recommendations make it easy to close compliance gaps and simplify audits. Real-time insights into emerging threats and weaknesses enable proactive risk management and seamless protection as new threats emerge.