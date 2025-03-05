Cycode launched its proprietary next-generation SAST engine

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cycode launched its proprietary next-generation SAST engine, achieving a breakthrough 94% reduction in false positives in OWASP benchmark tests compared to leading open-source and commercial alternatives. Critically, Cycode achieves this while remaining one of the fastest scans on the market.

While essential for identifying security weaknesses early in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), SAST tools often force a difficult tradeoff: speed or accuracy. Comprehensive analysis of an application improves accuracy - however, it is typically time-consuming and creates bottlenecks in fast-paced DevOps environments. Conversely, limited analysis of individual files provides faster feedback but cannot analyze data flows across files and functions. This results in high false positives that waste time and erode developers’ trust in the security process.

Cycode SAST overcomes these limitations to deliver fast and accurate security feedback for first-party code. Built on modern software architecture, the new engine combines real-time scanning with cross-function and cross-file analysis to quickly pinpoint true positives and provide developers with deep context for more efficient remediation. Specifically, by offering industry-leading SAST as part of Cycode’s Complete ASPM platform, customers can:

o Reduce risk: Unparalleled visibility into data flows and the evidence path of weaknesses paired with risk-based prioritization and AI-generated fix suggestions empower developers to remediate faster and shorten the lifecycle of high-risk code weaknesses.

o Increase developer productivity: Enterprises can save weeks of developer hours by eliminating time wasted investigating and documenting false positives. In an industry-standard OWASP benchmark, Cycode achieved a 2.1% false-positive rate representing a >94% improvement over leading open source and commercial alternatives while also detecting true positives with high accuracy.

o Lower cost of ownership: Combining third-party extensibility with proprietary scanners empowers enterprises to evolve and optimize their security ecosystems to achieve the best security outcomes with the lowest total cost of ownership.

Reduce risk with Cycode’s next-generation SAST and Complete ASPM platform

Application security teams must secure expanding attack surfaces against intensifying threats while controlling costs. Noisy scans and disjointed point solutions cannot keep pace with the speed and scale of modern development. ASPM has emerged to create clarity out of complex security data and shorten the lifecycle of high-risk vulnerabilities and weaknesses. However, effective ASPM starts with high-quality data and accurate scans.

As organizations adopt ASPM to enhance their security posture, the ability to deliver high-quality security data becomes a key differentiator. Traditional SAST solutions often introduce friction due to high false-positive rates and slow scans, limiting their effectiveness in modern DevSecOps workflows. By embedding a next-generation SAST engine into its Complete ASPM platform, Cycode ensures security teams and developers have access to precise, actionable insights—enabling them to focus on real risks and accelerate remediation.

Cycode’s next-generation SAST engine is available now.