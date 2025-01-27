CybExer Technologies confirmed as a Key Technology Partner of the European Space Agency

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

CybExer Technologies, a NATO-awarded deep tech cyber range company, has today announced that it has been named as a Key Technology Partner of the European Space Agency (ESA).

In collaboration with Spaceit, CGI Estonia, Foundation CR14, and Tartu University, CybExer will be bringing its expertise in cyber range platforms to develop a new Space Cyber Range (SCR) for the ESA. This groundbreaking initiative falls under the ARTES 4.0 (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) program line Space Systems for Safety and Security (4S).

As the world becomes increasingly dependent on satellites and space-based assets for communication, navigation, and critical infrastructure, securing these systems against evolving cyber threats has become an urgent priority.

The SCR provides a realistic, controlled and highly advanced simulation environment where space operators, cybersecurity professionals, and technology developers can train, test, and validate solutions before cyber threats impact live space missions.

By consolidating cybersecurity capabilities into a single integrated platform, the SCR establishes a new benchmark for cybersecurity readiness, ensuring that emerging technologies and critical space systems meet the highest security and regulatory standards.

The Space Cyber Range marks a major step forward in how cybersecurity is approached for space operations. It enables organisations to replicate the complexity of satellite communications, ground control interactions, and cyberattack scenarios while providing a secure testing ground where space agencies and companies can assess vulnerabilities without putting live systems at risk.

CybExer will play a central role in powering the cybersecurity framework of the SCR. With a strong track record of delivering cyber training and testing solutions in over 60 countries, CybExer brings its expertise in highly adaptable and scalable cyber ranges to the project.