CybExer Expands UK Operations with New Office at Dorset Innovation Park

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

CybExer is reinforcing its presence in the UK with the opening of a new office at Dorset Innovation Park, a premier hub for defence and security innovation.

This expansion marks a major step forward in CybExer’s mission to provide the most advanced and effective cybersecurity training solutions to partners and organisations across the UK. With a proven track record of delivering large-scale, customisable, and mission-critical cybersecurity exercises, CybExer stands as the definitive provider in the field.

Heading the UK operations is Daz Preuss, CybExer’s Chief Operating Officer, UK, an experienced leader with a background in national security and defence. Daz brings a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity training and defence sector engagements, further strengthening CybExer’s position in the market. His leadership will play a vital role in enhancing CybExer’s partnerships and ensuring UK clients have direct access to the company’s advanced cybersecurity solutions.

The new UK office, located at Dorset Innovation Park will serve as a central hub for CybExer’s activities in the region, fostering collaboration with partners and facilitating the deployment of its state-of-the-art Cyber Range technology. The move aligns with CybExer’s ongoing commitment to equipping organisations with the tools and training necessary to defend against the evolving cyber threat landscape.