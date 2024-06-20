Cybersixgill and ThreatQuotient Partner to Deliver Access to Unparalleled Cyber Threat Context and Actionable Insights

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cybersixgill announced today its strategic partnership with ThreatQuotient™ to improve defenses for ThreatQuotient customers with access to Cybersixgill’s threat intelligence and actionable insights.

Through the partnership, ThreatQuotient users can access Cybersixgill’s Dynamic Vulnerability Exploit (DVE) Intelligence, Alerts page, and Darkfeed to operationalize and action comprehensive threat and vulnerability intelligence. Together, Cybersixgill and ThreatQuotient empower organizations to bolster their cybersecurity posture by enabling them to pre-empt attacks and expose threats with contextual intelligence data relevant to their business, risk exposure, and priorities.

Leveraging IOC Enrichment and Vulnerability Intelligence from the Deep, Dark Web

Cybersixgill’s real-time, actionable cyber threat intelligence (CTI) gives security teams access to the industry’s most comprehensive collection of contextual data from the deep, dark, and clear web. Its solutions include DVE Intelligence, which correlates asset exposure and impact severity data with insights from a broad range of vulnerability sources across the deep, dark web; an Alerts page, which streamlines monitoring of an organization’s attack surface and reacting to threats; and Darkfeed, the industry’s most comprehensive, automated indicators of compromise (IOC) enrichment solution.

The ThreatQ Platform is a data-driven threat intelligence platform that allows users to automate the intelligence lifecycle, quickly understand threats, make better decisions, and accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response.

The benefits of the Cybersixgill and ThreatQuotient integration include:

Streamline Vulnerability Management Activities: Cybersixgill’s DVE Intelligence enables ThreatQuotient customers to quickly find, measure, prioritize, and remediate the risk of vulnerabilities across the entire CVE lifecycle. This intelligence enables them to streamline vulnerability management, pre-empt risk, and save time and money.

Quick Identification and Measurement: DVE Intelligence enables rapid detection and assessment of vulnerabilities, providing detailed information about the severity and potential impact of each CVE. This helps organizations understand the risk level associated with each vulnerability.

Improved Alert Management: Access to Cybersixgill’s Alert page improves security workflows and team productivity and provides valuable insights.

Accelerate Incident Prevention and Response: Powered by the broadest automated collection of threat intelligence from the deep, dark, and clear web, Cybersixgill’s Darkfeed collects IOCs from the source in real time. As a result, ThreatQuotient customers can proactively block threats before they are weaponized.