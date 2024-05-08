Cybersecurity Luminary Stephen Khan to Receive Prestigious Hall of Fame Award at Infosecurity Europe

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s leading information security event running at ExCeL London from 4-6 June 2024, has today announced industry spearhead, Stephen Khan, as the recipient of this year’s prestigious Hall of Fame Award. The award recognises Khan’s outstanding contributions to the field and his role in shaping the cybersecurity industry.

Khan will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during Infosecurity Europe 2024 at ExCeL London on Tuesday, June 4th, from 16:15 to 16:40 where he will also deliver the highly anticipated Infosecurity Hall of Fame Annual Lecture on the Keynote Stage titled "Four Attributes Companies Want from a Security Leader, and Why?".

His address will delve into why companies pay considerable fees to find the right C-suite security leader. Based on experience from coaching security leaders and talking to C-suite security executives as well as top tier recruiters. He’ll discuss the four skills allowing security leaders to excel in their roles. This unique perspective will offer existing and aspiring leaders a road map for personal development to meet the challenges faced by executives operating at companies with complex needs. These skills will elevate a security leader to the top table to drive real value for their businesses.

With over 20 years of experience as an information and cybersecurity practitioner, Khan has made significant strides in enhancing the security posture of global organisations across various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and defence. Stephen’s current role is Chief Business Security Information Officer at Cognizant Technology Services, where he is part of an amazing team of global business information security officers protecting top-tier companies from cyber risks covering UKI, EMEA, APAC, India, and Australia across all industry verticals.

His illustrious career has seen him hold senior positions at renowned firms such as HSBC, RBS, GSK, and Siemens, with experience in global regulatory and cybersecurity frameworks to drive execution and implementation for the management of risks to support business strategies especially as technology and business models are changing at pace.

Throughout his career, Khan has been a staunch advocate for knowledge sharing and mentorship, dedicating himself to coaching and mentoring both senior leaders and young professionals to reach their full potential. He believes people come into the workplace to do their best work, so leaders need to provide a positive empowered culture allowing teams to thrive and deliver the best outcomes through people, process, and technology.

Khan’s commitment to the cybersecurity community extends beyond his professional endeavours.

He has given 8 years to the role as Chairman of the ClubCISO advisory board engaging with 500+ global CISO executives on important matters affecting cybersecurity and risk leaders and their organisations. He supports the wider industry and academia through his board membership of Research Institute for Sociotechnical Cybersecurity (RISCS), and as an advisory member of ISC2 UK cybersecurity council.

Stephen is also the former Chairman of the White Hat Ball which is a cybersecurity charity supporting the amazing work performed by NSPCC Childline in the protection of vulnerable young people. Following his talk, Khan will be presented with his award before then handing a cheque to the NSPCC in support of their invaluable work in protecting vulnerable young people, further highlighting his commitment to social responsibility.

Nicole Mills, Event Director of Infosecurity Europe, expressed why Khan was selected for the award, stating, "Stephen’s dedication and unwavering commitment to the industry makes him a more than deserving recipient of the Hall of Fame award. His leadership and contributions have had a profound impact, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps. His volunteering roles and dedication to ClubCISO and the White Hat Ball further highlight his dedication to the industry."

The Infosecurity Hall of Fame celebrates the achievements of internationally recognised and respected information security visionaries, practitioners and advocates. Those chosen for the honour have also made a clear and long-term contribution to the advancement of information security, provided intellectual or practical input that has contributed to and accelerated the advancement of information security, and are engaging thought-leaders who demonstrate creativity and original thinking in information security. The Hall of Fame inductees are selected by a panel from Infosecurity Magazine and Infosecurity Europe.

Industry luminaries who have been recognised in the Infosecurity Hall of Fame include Becky Pinkard, Jenny Radcliffe, Troy Hunt, James Lyne, Mikko Hypponnen, Shlomo Kramer, Rik Ferguson, Professor Fred Piper, Bruce Schneier, Whitfield Diffie, Dan Kaminsky, Eugene Kaspersky and Phil Zimmerman.