Cybersecurity + King’s Speech – ManageEngine reaction

July 2024 by Arun Kumar, Regional Director, Manage Engine

Alongside announcing plans to establish appropriate legislation that will place requirements on those working to develop powerful artificial intelligence models, today’s King Speech also included a pledge to strengthen cybersecurity practices. The commentary from Arun Kumar, UK Regional Director, ManageEngine, welcoming the latest developments.

“This is a turning point in the UK’s approach to AI. It could give businesses guidance on how to prioritise trust and safety, introducing essential guard rails to ensure the safe development and usage of AI. And hopefully any new legislation will go a long way in helping to tackle the risks that come from a lack of specialised knowledge around this relatively new technology. Our recent research showed 45% of IT professionals only have a basic understanding of GenAI technologies and most don’t have governance frameworks in place for AI implementation.

“Steps to tether cybercrime will be welcomed. Digital supply chains are emerging as enablers of complex attacks and allow adversaries to exploit gaps in cyber defences. Introducing a mandate that proactively prevents risks is a strong starting point. However, we also need closer collaboration between regulators, governments and industry to build a shared infrastructure – alongside the skills and security practices necessary to keep pace with the ever-evolving cyber security developments. This will offer the most robust defence and protection needed for our society moving forwards.”