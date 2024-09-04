Cybersecurity: Custocy and Enea Forge a Technological Partnership in Network Protection

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Custocy, a French expert in Artificial Intelligence for network threat detection, has announced the signing of a technological partnership with the Swedish group Enea, a global specialist in advanced software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. This strategic industrial alliance between two European players in the global cybersecurity market combines two cutting-edge technologies: Custocy’s AI engine and Enea’s network traffic analysis and threat detection software, Qosmos ixEngine and Qosmos Threat Detection SDK (TD SDK).

Ensuring High Performance in Network Threat Detection

Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions are an essential technological component to address challenges such as visibility, advanced threat detection (APT), explainability, and incident response in cybersecurity. This partnership between Custocy and Enea combines two powerful technologies to provide comprehensive coverage of network infrastructures through an innovative solution for detecting, analysing, and responding to cyber threats with unmatched accuracy and speed.

Custocy, a French company specialising in AI applied to cybersecurity, has developed a unique engine built on a community of collaborative artificial intelligences governed by a master AI, the MetaLearner. This ensures multi-temporal network monitoring to accurately detect complex attack campaigns, be it immediate threats or persistent attacks. This approach drastically reduces false positives, simplifying the daily work of security analysts. An innovation resulting from five years of R&D conducted in close collaboration with the LAAS of CNRS.

Enea contributes with its Qosmos ixEngine software, offering exceptional network traffic visibility by recognising over 4,500 protocols and providing 5,900 metadata points. This allows for the identification of the application behind each IP session and provides detailed metadata to feed Custocy’s AIs in real-time. By combining the rich and reliable data provided by Qosmos ixEngine with the advanced threat detection capabilities of Qosmos TD SDK, Custocy gains enhanced precision and performance in responding to cyber threats.

Meeting the Expectations of Large Organisations in France and Internationally

As cyberattacks against critical public and private infrastructures become increasingly sophisticated, this partnership between two European software editors, specialists in cybersecurity, offers clients a sovereign, high-performance NDR solution. A collaboration aimed at addressing the French and international cybersecurity market. This technological alliance enables Custocy to meet the protection needs of essential infrastructures for public organisations and private companies through its network of ESN and MSSP partners.