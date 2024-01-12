CyberSecura formalises partnership with Compleye

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

CyberSecura, a Grenoble-based company specialising in innovative consultancy and services in cybersecurity and GDPR regulatory compliance, and Compleye, a Dutch company specialising in enterprise compliance management, have signed a strategic partnership agreement, enabling the two companies to work together to manage their customers’ compliance projects. This will give the companies the opportunity to collaborate on customer projects requiring these complementary areas of expertise (software and governance).

CyberSecura specialises in providing advice, services and support to businesses in the areas of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance with the GDPR. The company also supports its customers in obtaining security certifications such as SOC 2 type II and ISO27001. In this context, CyberSecura will be able to offer its customers the use of the Compleye platform, enabling them to equip themselves with the tools they need as part of their certification process. The Compleye platform is a collaborative compliance platform that enables its customers to simplify their compliance efforts. The platform allows organisations to easily document the creation of their ISMS, to gain insight into their compliance and certification process.

In addition to the commercial collaboration between the companies, and more than just collaboration on customer projects, this partnership between CyberSecura and Compleye will enable companies to collaborate on the development of the Compleye platform, particularly in the context of the tightening of regulatory requirements brought about by the entry into force of the NIS-2 directive, an extension of the scope of the NIS 1 directive, unprecedented in terms of cyber regulations. In this context, and in order to be able to offer the market a tool for managing compliance with the NIS-2 directive, CyberSecura will contribute its expertise in cybersecurity to support Compleye’s teams in the development and construction of a platform adapted to these new requirements.