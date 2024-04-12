CyberSecura becomes a partner of Pépite oZer !

avril 2024 par Marc Jacob

CyberSecura, a Grenoble-based company specialising in innovative consultancy and services in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance with the GDPR, and Pépite oZer, the Pôle Etudiants pour l’Innovation, le Transfert et l’Entrepreneuriat, have recently formalised their partnership ! CyberSecura will be delighted to help students with projects to anticipate, manage and master the challenges of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance with the GDPR.

Supporting students in their entrepreneurial projects

Pépite oZer is aimed at all students and young graduates in the Grenoble Academy, helping them to turn their entrepreneurial plans into reality through awareness-raising initiatives, collaboration (with other establishments and professionals), training and support. For many years now, Pépite oZer has been working with a wide range of partners to promote student entrepreneurship, in order to fulfil its mission of transferring the entrepreneurial spirit. It is in this context that CyberSecura is pleased to become a privileged contact for Pépite oZer, and in the context of supporting student entrepreneurs in their cybersecurity and GDPR regulatory compliance issues. An initial meeting took place in January 2024, during which Mr Rozier, co-founder of CyberSecura and senior GDPR expert, had the pleasure of getting to know half a dozen start-ups pre-selected on the basis of the scale of their regulatory compliance challenges.

CyberSecura, service provider to CountAct, a former Pépite oZer

CyberSecura is currently delighted to be supporting CountAct, a former Pépite oZer start-up. CountAct is a company offering an emergency evacuation management application. For the past two years, CyberSecura has been supporting the company in its application security, personal data protection and GDPR regulatory compliance issues, through outsourced timeshare DPO and CISO services. These services can start from as little as half a day a month, enabling even the smallest start-ups to begin work on securing their business and ensuring compliance.