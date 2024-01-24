CybeReady unveiled its Data Privacy CISO Toolkit to highlight Data Privacy Week
January 2024 by Marc Jacob
CybeReady unveiled its Data Privacy CISO Toolkit to highlight Data Privacy Week. This training toolkit for CISOs
incorporates current data privacy trends, is free to download from the CybeReady
website and aims to bolster data privacy training initiatives.
Started in the United States and Canada in January 2008 by the National
Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to underline the criticality of data privacy, Data
Privacy Week takes place this year from Jan 22-Jan 26. It extends the European
Data Protection Day, commemorating the 1981 signing of Convention 108, a pivotal
international treaty on privacy and data protection.
The Data Privacy Toolkit, reflecting the evolving landscape of data
privacy, includes guidelines and recommendations to safeguard sensitive
information, crucial for protecting sensitive information from malicious actors.
Included is information that encompasses financial, healthcare, and other
personally identifiable data, vital to consumer and business protection. The
Toolkit’s guidance is more pertinent than ever, given the increasing
sophistication of cyber threats and the evolving regulatory
landscape.
Included in the Corporate Data Privacy Training Toolkit
are:
?
Guidance
on Data Collection Protocols
– Advice for corporate employees on collecting personal data, focusing on
emerging privacy regulations and ethical considerations in analytics,
operations, or marketing.
?
Advanced
Data Organization Techniques
– Recommendations for secure, compliant storage and handling of information,
incorporating the latest standards and best practices.
?
Secure
Information Sharing and Storage Procedures
– Guidelines on sharing and storing data, reflecting recent technological
advancements and legal requirements, emphasizing duration and methods of data
archiving.
?
Steps
for
Proper
Data Handling
– Best practices for retaining, archiving, and information management during and
after use.
CybeReady offers employees two CISO Training Toolkits for data privacy:
"Protecting Corporate Information" and "Safeguarding Personal Information."
Additionally, six graphically pleasing posters containing data privacy tips are
available for projecting on public screens throughout the organization, in
conference rooms, etc.
Emphasizing the significance of employee training in data privacy,
CybeReady recognizes that awareness and understanding at all organizational
levels remain vital in preventing breaches and maintaining a reputable,
compliant business environment. The Toolkits aid in aligning with global
regulations like the GDPR and CCPA, furthering legal compliance and corporate
integrity.
"Safeguarding customer and partner data is not just a corporate
responsibility but a legal mandate," noted Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. "When
it comes to sensitive data, security leaders and their employees must maintain
vigilance and have the support of cutting-edge knowledge and tools. Taking these
extra steps helps ensure responsible data management and reinforces a culture of
security."