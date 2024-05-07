CybeReady Introduces Compelling Poster Studio Feature to Its Cybersecurity Learning Platform

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady announced an impactful new feature to its SaaS-based Cybersecurity Learning Platform: a cutting-edge Poster Studio designed to support CISOs in educating employees about a vast array of security threats. The innovative tool enables the creation of customizable educational posters to address critical issues such as phishing, smishing, quishing, ransomware, and a wide range of other potential threats that put organizations at risk.

The

innovative and easy-to-use poster design feature is a creative and effective

method of quickly creating and designing both digital and printed posters. The

resulting posters can be leveraged in various ways, for use as desktop

wallpapers, announcement screen displays around the office or printed and hung

in common areas, providing a constant reminder of cybersecurity best

practices.

Key Features of the Poster Studio Tool:

-

Multichannel

Approach:

Posters serve as an additional reinforcement channel, supporting diverse

learning preferences and enhancing organizational cybersecurity

culture.

–

Positive

Learning Experience:

The posters are designed to be user-friendly and require only seconds to read,

making cybersecurity education straightforward and effective.

–

Extended

Reach:

Especially beneficial for non-office staff, the posters can be placed in

high-traffic areas like cafeterias and washrooms, ensuring that cybersecurity

training reaches every corner of the organization.

Customization

and Localization:

Available in 28 languages, these posters can be customized with an

organization’s logo, colors, and specific messaging, making them a perfect fit

for any corporate identity.

As cyber threats evolve, the necessity for adaptable and comprehensive

educational tools becomes increasingly crucial. CybeReady’s commitment to

developing innovative solutions, like the poster creation feature, is ideally

suited to support the mission of transforming all employees into cyber-aware,

vigilant defenders of their organizations’ digital assets.