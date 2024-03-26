CybeReady Cybersecurity Learning Platform Now Available on the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady announced that its Cybersecurity Learning Platform is now available on the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace. This partnership allows businesses interested in streamlining their SaaS stacks to enhance operational efficiency while improving cybersecurity defenses through the deployment of CybeReady’s SaaS-based cybersecurity learning solution.

The NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace is acclaimed for its efficient approach to helping organizations take charge of their SaaS subscriptions. By integrating CybeReady’s Cybersecurity Learning Platform into this ecosystem, customers are now equipped with a powerful tool to better manage their SaaS application portfolios while reducing software expenses by as much as 25%. CybeReady and NachoNacho’s engagement addresses modern IT professionals’ demand for industry-leading software tools and services while improving cybersecurity readiness.

CybeReady delivers a fully managed cybersecurity learning platform that provides customized campaigns to foster cultural and behavioral shifts in how cybersecurity threats within organizations are dealt with. By making its platform available through NachoNacho, CybeReady is extending its reach, helping more businesses empower their employees with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat the evolving landscape of cyber threats — without the need for extensive IT resources or burdensome time requirements.

The partnership promises to unlock new opportunities for businesses to operate more efficiently and securely. Through this arrangement, organizations leveraging the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace can access CybeReady’s Cybersecurity Learning Platform and integrate it into their SaaS application stack to simplify the management of their cyber resilience efforts.

Pricing and Availability

The CybeReady Cybersecurity Learning Platform is available on NachoNacho immediately and available with a 25% cashback discount on all plans, saving users up to $5,997 per year.