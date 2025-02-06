CyberArk announced a new integration with SentinelOne Singularity

CyberArk announced a new integration with SentinelOne’s AI-powered cybersecurity platform, SentinelOne Singularity, to protect against privileged access misuse. Integrating the two cyber leaders’ platforms brings together the robust endpoint detection and response capabilities of SentinelOne’s market-leading Singularity Endpoint solution and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager. The result is a comprehensive security framework that accelerates threat identification and response with unified AI-enhanced security analytics.

The integration also brings new CyberArk identity data into SentinelOne Singularity for AI SIEM and XDR use cases, giving mutual customers greater context and correlation for threat detection and response, threat hunting, investigations and automation.

Layered Protection: Benefits of an Integrated Endpoint Approach

With the integration of CyberArk and SentinelOne, organisations can:

Detect and prevent ransomware, credential theft and additional endpoint attacks through privilege and resource access control, continuous monitoring and in-depth analysis.

Accelerate response and mitigation through comprehensive threat intelligence and visibility.

Maintain user productivity with strong security through automatic policy-based program elevation while removing standing admin rights and implementing application controls and credential rotation on the endpoint.

Simplify deployment and operations and accelerate time to value through SaaS-based solutions.