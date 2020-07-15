cyber expert comment on Russian COVID-19 hacks

July 2020 by Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder of iboss

“State-sponsored cyberattacks on the homefront have become typical international acts of aggression, particularly among Russian hacking groups that are known for trying to sow discord in Western Democracies. Unfortunately, these bad actors are not above leveraging uncertainty and chaos caused by the coronavirus, and by aiming their attacks at research organizations, that are working overtime to save lives, these groups have shown the lengths to which they will go to wreak havoc. As confirmed cases and deaths attributed to the virus continue to spike around the world, it appears a vaccine might be the best home to save lives and return to normalcy. Until public and private organizations alike address the cybersecurity issues that the pandemic has uncovered, those vaccine hopes may remain out of reach.”