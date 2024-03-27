Cybaverse announced the launch of Cybaverse.ai

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cybaverse, a CREST accredited penetration tester and managed security service provider, announced the launch of Cybaverse.ai. The platform has been designed to streamline cyber security management, offering cyber teams with the ability to pull all their security efforts and data into one place, enabling them to easily track and remediate threats, before they cause business harm.

Cybercrime is today’s top business threat, and its impacts can seriously damage organisations both physically and virtually. But defending networks against cybercriminals has become an immense challenge for most businesses. To keep safe today, organisations must adopt multiple security tools and processes, while employees need to be trained and systems and devices need to be continually tested and updated to manage and mitigate vulnerabilities. This all adds significant pressure to security teams, who must navigate across multiple vendor tools to understand the overall risk posture of their organisation.

Cybaverse.ai has been designed specifically to tackle these challenges. The platform sits above security integrations and provides teams with a unified view across their entire cyber estate. This streamlines project management, enhances efficiency, and alleviates the workload of inhouse teams.

The platform allows security teams to easily track and manage security in real-time. It also offers up to date information on penetration testing, vulnerability scans and regulatory compliance accordance, as well as a marketplace for organisations where they can purchase vital cybersecurity services, which are delivered by the Cybaverse team.

Engineered to reduce risk and fortify digital assets, Cybaverse.ai has already garnered attention from insurance providers for its potential to lower premiums for businesses. By integrating multiple security measures, the platform not only defends against cyber incidents but also paves the way for financial savings through reduced insurance costs.

From proactive security management to real-time updates and threat reports, Cybaverse.ai ensures organisations have the resources needed to stay ahead of threats. The platform will also continuously be developed and enhanced with new features to suit client’s ever-changing security needs.

Key features of the platform today, include:

Penetration testing - supporting all penetration testing requirements and offering real time updates and free retests.

CybaAssess - quick guides and support to ensure Cyber Essentials Certification is seamless.

CybaPlus - guides and support in demonstrating the required evidence to meet the requirements of Cyber Essentials Plus.

External Infrastructure Vulnerability Scanning - weekly scans on infrastructure with all results pulled back into an easy to interpret dashboard.

Web Application Vulnerability Scanning - scanning web applications with all results pulled back into a simple view for easy action.

Cyber Security Assessment - a snapshot view of an organisation’s cyber security posture with Cybaverse’s assessment which aligns with the NCSC top 10.

Training - Allows clients to browse carefully crafted cyber security courses designed to educate and inform staff. From onboarding to awareness, the course library is consistently growing to meet the needs of organisations.