CybaVerse AI launched to redefine how MSPs deliver security

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, directeur Europe du Sud chez Bitglass

CybaVerse announced the launch of CybaVerse AI for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The platform redefines how MSPs deliver security services to their clients, offering them the opportunity to streamline the management of security across their entire customer portfolio, diversify revenue streams, enhance their cyber offerings and improve their market competitiveness.

With cyber rapidly becoming the number one business risk, SMEs are increasingly turning to their trusted MSP partners to help protect their infrastructure. CybaVerse AI supports this shift and makes it it easier than ever for MSPs to fulfil this new requirement and deliver proactive, cost-effective and scalable cyber security, without requiring additional technical expertise.

The platform combines cutting-edge automation, comprehensive threat management and effortless compliance tools, allowing MSPs to offer seamless security support to their customers. Designed to be fully white-labelled, it allows MSPs to deliver cyber security services through their own branded platform. MSPs can customise the platform with their own logo, colour scheme and branding, reinforcing their position as a trusted security provider while seamlessly delivering top-tier security services.

Using CybaVerse AI, MSPs can upsell new security services to their clients, including Managed Detection and Response, penetration testing, vulnerability management and compliance certifications – all of which are available as monthly or annual subscriptions. Furthermore, with the option to white label the platform, MSPs can deliver their own branded solutions to their customers, enhancing their offerings while delivering the cutting-edge security services their clients need to stay safe in today’s hostile digital world.

Key features and benefits of CybaVerse AI include:

All-in-One Cyber security Hub: Offering SOC capabilities, vulnerability scanning, threat intelligence and compliance management under one roof.

White labelled for MSPs: Fully customisable branding to strengthen partner-client relationships without additional complexity.

Automated Security Assessments: Instantly identify risks and provide actionable insights to help MSPs upsell remediation services.

Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with popular tools such as Microsoft Defender, SentinelOne, and other industry-leading EDR/XDR solutions.

Revenue Growth Opportunity: Enables MSPs to expand their service offerings, boost recurring revenue, and increase client retention.

Leveraging the platform’s deep expertise and innovative technology, MSPs can safeguard their clients’ digital assets efficiently, scale their services and enhance the value they offer to their customers.