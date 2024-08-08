CYBAS Project: A new era for cyber defense capacity assessment and enhancement in Europe

August 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Erium announces the launch of the CYBAS project, which by the end of 2024 will unite and progressively make interoperable essential European solutions for assessing and enhancing the operational cyber defense capabilities of organizations.

This €3.8 million program is part of the national strategy to master essential cybersecurity capabilities in a disrupted geopolitical context. It is supported by BPI France and the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) under the France 2030 plan for mastering critical cybersecurity technologies.

CYBAS operationally brings together five complementary, essential, and market-leading solutions:

‣ BlackNoise (BAS / Breach & Attack Simulation) developed by Erium

‣ Gatewatcher (NDR / Network Detection & Response)

‣ HarfangLab (EDR / Endpoint Detection & Response)

‣ Breachunt (CTI / Cyber Threat Intelligence)

‣ Snowpack (Invisibility Network)

CYBAS will enable:

‣ Evaluation of the real effectiveness of cyber solutions and services in IT management, industrial, and Cloud environments

‣ Provision of new methods for controlling and training cyber capabilities in compliance with regulatory frameworks (NIS2, DORA, TIBER-EU, CRA).

‣ Offering an open deployment model for operational security actors.