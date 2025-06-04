CVE-2025-3248: Renewed Interest in Langflow Remote Code Execution

June 2025 by CrowdSec

Key findings

• Despite initial hacker interest after the exploit’s public release (April 9), attacks detected by the CrowdSec Network plummeted to near zero within days, likely due to rapid detection rollout.

• Around the 14th of May, a second wave of exploit attempts triggered advisories from Censys and RecordedFuture. The spike faded quickly, with most attackers abandoning efforts within two weeks.

• By the third week, attack rates dropped to pre-spike lows, likely due to rapid AI tooling updates (e.g., Langflow patches), leaving few vulnerable systems exposed two months post-disclosure.

About the exploit

Langflow is a widely used open source library for building AI agents, backed by corporate support from Datastax (now IBM). With over 50,000 GitHub stars, it ranks among the most popular projects on the platform. The tool provides a web-based, drag-and-drop interface for creating agentic workflows, making it particularly attractive to businesses, but also a high-value target for exploits. Given that such workflows often integrate with critical business databases and tools, security vulnerabilities in Langflow could have severe consequences.

This risk is not hypothetical. Langchain, another leading AI framework, has already been associated with over 30 CVEs, underscoring the security challenges in the fast-moving LLM development ecosystem.

...