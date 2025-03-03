CSIS and Bech-Bruun Launch Joint Cyber Incident Response Retainer Service

CSIS Security Group A/S and Bech-Bruun, one of Denmark’s leading law firms, have announced a strategic partnership to provide a joint Cyber Incident Response Retainer Service. This pioneering collaboration will provide businesses with a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to managing and responding to cyber incidents - bridging the gap between technical expertise and legal compliance.

Cyber threats continue to evolve, with organisations facing increasing regulatory pressures, sophisticated cybercrime tactics, and heightened geopolitical cyber risks. In response, the CSIS-Bech-Bruun Cyber Incident Response Retainer gives organisations proactive and reactive support, combining CSIS’s world-class cybersecurity expertise with Bech-Bruun’s legal and regulatory guidance for a fixed monthly fee.

Traditional stand-alone cybersecurity and legal services often operate in silos, leading to inefficiencies in incident response. The CSIS-Bech-Bruun partnership eliminates these gaps, offering a holistic approach to managing cyber incidents - from technical containment and forensic investigations to legal risk assessment, regulatory filings and strategic communications.