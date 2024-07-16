Cryptomathic appoints new Sales Director for Southern Europe, Africa and LatAm

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cryptomathic is delighted to welcome Edmundo Diaz as its new Sales Director for Southern Europe, Africa and Latin America (LatAm). Edmundo’s appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile leadership personnel appointments and will further strengthen its market engagement across these growth regions.

Edmundo brings over 20 years of experience in technology sales and business development. Over his career, Edmundo has built a reputation for building strong customer and partner relationships, forged through the successful delivery of complex SaaS, PaaS, hybrid, and on-premise cyber security solutions. Before joining Cryptomathic, Edmundo was the Sales Manager for Europe, North Africa and LatAm for cyber security solutions provider, Ascertia.

Edmundo’s expertise includes PKI cybersecurity, digital signatures, identity verification, financial automation, and more. Reporting into Cryptomathic’s newly appointed CRO, Anna Russell, Edmundo will be responsible for growing Cryptomathic’s client portfolio across his responsible geographies.

In line with Cryptomathic’s global focus, Edmundo is fluent in Spanish, English, and Portuguese, helping him to thrive internationally and in multicultural environments.

With over 35 years in the digital security industry, Cryptomathic provides best of breed security solutions for eSigning, Mobile App Security, Key Management and Payment Card Management. Over 20 Blue Chip companies and 500 other organizations globally currently rely on Cryptomathic and its data security solutions, across over 30 industries.